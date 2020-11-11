It is always an honor to be asked to lead an organization, especially one leading a community of businesses. But what if that ask comes during a times of unprecedented stress in for businesses? Like a pandemic?? Well that’s exactly what our next guest has done as he has taken over as Chair of the Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.



Ashley Thompson recently sat down across the table with Dan Doyle at Wine Time on Main to learn more about how his experience as a business attorney at Cutler Law Firm and long term investment in the community has primed him for the challenges ahead.

