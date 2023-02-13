Many people go to school aiming to earn one degree, then wind up changing their choices and graduating with a degree that’s entirely different. That’s true for today’s Across the Table guest. EmBe’s Women’s Program Coordinator, Courtney Hardie, has a passion for art and went to school for it. Although, she didn’t make a career out of it, she says she has been able to utilize her creativity in other ways. Brittany Kaye recently sat down with Courtney at JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars to learn more about her personally and how being a part of EmBe makes her feel like she’s making a difference in the world.

At JJ’s they like to say they provide “an enhanced adult beverage experience” and we think that’s just perfect to sum up the great food and drinks and the great people you’ll run into at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars. They’re located at 3000 west 57th Street in Sioux Falls. you can find out more about their specials and events, by checking out their website at jjswine.com.

If you need a fun activity that you and all your friends will love! Book a game night with JJ’s Axes & Ales! Spots fill up fast so make your plans now! JJ’s Axes and Ales Axeperts will not only teach you how to throw an axe, but also how to play some fun and competitive games as well! Unleash your inner Viking or lumberjack at 3016 West 57th Street in Sioux Falls. You can find out more on their website jjsaxes.com.

And You have heard about Chase the Ace, now it’s time to “Find the Queen of Hearts”! Starting February 21st you will have a chance to win big and raise money for two great charities! JJ’s Bar will be hosting a weekly drawing to “Find the Queen of Hearts” starting February 21st. Tickets will go on sale online Tuesday February 14th, plus you can stop in to JJ’s Bar and purchase tickets as well. For more details watch JJ’s social media and checkout JJ’s website at jjswine.com. Proceeds from this weekly event will go to Dakota Dachshund Rescue and Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Dakota.

Get to know other interesting people from around KELOLAND by checking out some of our other Across the Table segments!

Across The Table with Jeff Carlson and Tom Junck

Across The Table with Alan Spektor

Across The Table with Nick Magera

Across The Table with Paul Hollister

Across The Table with Dave Mickelson

Across The Table with Keith Loy

Across The Table with Jeff Jorgensen

Across The Table with Joey Rotert

Across The Table with Doug Johnson

Across The Table with Austin Vanderzee

Across The Table with Kristin Hoefert-Redlinger

Across The Table with Shawn & Michelle Poe

Across The Table with Alan Turner

Across The Table with Michelle Trent

Across The Table with Matt Pepper

Across The Table with Ryan Oaks

Across The Table with Walker Duehr

Across The Table with Carla White

Across The Table with Doug & Vicki Olson

Across The Table with Derek Domangue

Across The Table with Matt Grimlie & Peter Siegling

Across The Table with Jon Brown

Across The Table with Laurel Ketelhut

Across The Table with Adam and Tara Balding

Across The Table with Arlene Brandt-Jenson

Across The Table with Mandi Haase

Across The Table with Todd Heitkamp

Across The Table with Julie Haagenson and Lana Olshove