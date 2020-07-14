Across The Table with Brad Dumdie

We sat down Across The Table at Wine Time on Main to get to know a little bit more about the owner of Autoland, Brad Dumdie.

Wine Time on Main is continuing to take steps to protect your health and maintain social distancing. They are now open from 4 – 9 PM Tuesdays through Saturday. You’ll find them in downtown Sioux Falls at 330 S Main Avenue in the Washington Square Building across the street from the Washington Pavilion. Wine Time on Main also has a complete list of wines available for Off Sales. You’ll find that on their website at winetimeonmain.com. Just place your order online and it will be available for curbside pick-up.