Across the Table with Bob and Cathy Novak

Just three days after retiring from his last business, Bob Novak had the inspired idea of opening up a wine bar in downtown Sioux Falls. Stemming from their love of wine, Bob and Cathy have created a place where it is always “Wine Time”. Ashley Thompson recently sat down with them to hear more about how their hobby became their business.

Be sure and stop by Wine Time on Main the next time you’re in downtown Sioux Falls. They’re located at 330 S Main Avenue in the Washington Square Building across the street from the Washington Pavilion. They are open at 3 PM Mondays through Saturdays. Whether you enjoy a crisp Sauvignon Blanc or a deep, full-bodied Cabernet, It’s always wine time on Main!

SPECIALS: Wine Time on Main has Happy Hour from 3 until 6 PM Monday through Friday. And on Tuesdays you’ll receive half off selected bottles of wine. Now that’s reason enough to be happy! When you stop by, be sure and tell them you saw this segment on KELOLAND Living.

Find out more about Wine Time on Main on their website, winetimeonmain.com.