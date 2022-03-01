You often hear talk of women hitting the glass ceiling as they climb the ladder to career success. It takes a rare woman to shatter that ceiling. Yet that is exactly what today’s Across the Table Guest did.



Ashley Thompson sat down with Beth Ormseth at JJ’s Wine Spirits & Cigars and discovered that she didn’t climb the ladder to success, instead she zig-zagged her way to a position of leadership.

At JJ’s they like to say they provide “an enhanced adult beverage experience” and we think that’s just perfect to sum up the great food and drink and the great people you’ll run into at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars.

Beth Ormseth and Ashley Thompson at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars enjoying margaritas



They’re located at 3000 West 57th Street in Sioux Falls. you can find out more about their specials and events, but checking out their website at JJsWine.com.



And desserts are back from The Boozy Bakery! Check out The Boozy Bakery™ and JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars online to see what is available for take-out, or to have right in JJ’s Bar!



If you are interested in ordering food from The Boozy Bakery Kitchen for carryout or curbside delivery, please visit The Boozy Bakery at JJsWine.com and click on the Boozy Bakery Tab, then “To-Go” to order online.

