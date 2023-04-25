Parents everywhere can rest relieved knowing that even if you go to school without a plan, the perfect career path might have a way of making itself known.



KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson recently sat down with the President and CEO of the Great Plains Zoo, Becky Dewitz, at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars, to learn more about her journey from starting her own butterfly conservation home in her bathroom as a small child, to her role today as a leader in animal conservation and education.

Becky Dewitz and Ashley Thompson sitting down Across the Table

At JJ’s they like to say they provide “an enhanced adult beverage experience” and we think that’s just perfect to sum up the great food and drink and the great people you’ll run into at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars.



They’re located at 3000 west 57th Street in Sioux Falls. You can find out more about their specials and events, by checking out their website at JJsWine.com.

If you are looking for something fun to do, whether it’s with a group of friends, or maybe want to do something special for your employees and coworkers, JJ’s has Experience Packages for any occasion!



Whether you’re looking to set up a private wine Tasting, Bourbon Tasting, Food tasting or more. JJ’s has plenty of options for you. Visit JJsWine.com and check out their “Experience Packages” page to see what they have to offer. Or just call Tom at JJ’s – 605-357-9597!

Get to know more intresting people in KELOLAND

Across the Table with Delta David Gier

Across the Table with Barry Dunn

Across the Table with Wendy Mamer

Across the Table with Natasha Smith