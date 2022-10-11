When you are young, thinking about turning 60 can seem like the time you will be winding down and retiring to that last season of life.



For Becky Blue, turning 60 meant unveiling the possibilities of the next chapter of life.



She learned so much from the process that she decided to write a book to show others the value of what that the next chapter of life holds. KELOLAND Living Ashley Thompson recently sat down Across the Table with her at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars to learn more about it while they of course enjoyed wine from her vineyard, Jessup Cellers.

Behind the scenes at JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars with Becky Blue and Ashley Thompson

At JJ’s they like to say they provide “an enhanced adult beverage experience” and we think that’s just perfect to sum up the great food and drink and the great people you’ll run into at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars.

They’re located at 3000 West 57th Street in Sioux Falls. You can find out more about their specials and events, but checking out their website at JJsWine.com.

Enjoying Becky Blue’s latest book and a bottle of her amazing wine

Becky Blue’s Book, “Turning, The Magic and Mystery of More Days” is available locally at Dunn Bros Coffee on East Arrowhead Pkwy and at both Oh My Cupcakes locations. It is also available in Brookings at the South Dakota Art Museum and at Pasque.