Gary Miller, the founder of the New York Gay Men’s Chorus once said, “If you want to sing, join a chorus. If you want to change the world, join a gay chorus.” That’s because, if you were in a choir in high school or college, your chances to raise your voice and raise the roof are likely limited to a local church choir or maybe a community theatre production or two. That’s just one of the reasons why the Rainbow Chorus of Sioux Falls has added so many voices to its rank in its first year. Our very own, Mitchell Olson recently sat down with Beau McGregor, the group’s founder, to find out more about why the people who fill the seats of this all-volunteer LGBTQIA2S+ choir, including allies, are so important to creating harmony.

