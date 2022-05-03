We’ve got a real character for you in this week’s Across the Table and you will probably recognize him as soon as the director hits “play” on the video. Only, here’s a challenge for you: Instead of watching the first 30 seconds of the segment, we want you to listen with your eyes closed. Because we’ll wager that you will recognize his voice before you know his face. That’s because when we sat down with Austin Vanderzee recently at JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars, we also thought to ourselves, “Now, where have we heard that voice?”

Behind the scenes at JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars with Austin Vanderzee

Now if you did recognize Austin’s face before his voice, it may be because you are a loyal KELOLAND Living Viewer. We had Austin on the show in October of 2019 to promote the musical he wrote. It is called “Heaven to Heaven” and the musical of Jesus’ life broke ticket sales records at the University of Sioux Falls where it premiered.

At JJ’s they like to say they provide “an enhanced adult beverage experience” and we think that’s just perfect to sum up the great food and drinks and the great people you’ll run into at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars. They’re located at 3000 west 57th Street in Sioux Falls. You can find out more about their specials and events, by checking out their website at jjswine.com.

Have you seen the game room at JJ’s Axes & Ales? They have two pool tables in there, along with three electronic dartboards and Video Lottery! And when you purchase a “Private Cage” Axe Throwing Package, they will throw in a few games of pool or darts, along with your axe-throwing experience!

