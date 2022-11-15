Are you nearing retirement age? Most people look forward to having an open schedule, relaxing and maybe even a little traveling. Yet, that’s not what retirement looks like for today’s Across the Table guest. Arlene Brandt-Jenson isn’t letting retirement slow her down. In fact, her schedule these days is probably busier than most, with a full-time job. We sat down with Arlene Across the Table at JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars to hear more about how she is using retirement as an opportunity to be a volunteer for many great organizations in our community.
At JJ’s they like to say they provide “an enhanced adult beverage experience” and we think that’s just perfect to sum up the great food and drinks and the great people you’ll run into at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars. They’re located at 3000 west 57th Street in Sioux Falls. you can find out more about their specials and events, by checking out their website at jjswine.com.
If you need a fun activity that you and all your friends will love! Book a game night with JJ’sAxes & Ales! Spots fill up fast so make your plans now! JJ’s Axes and Ales Axeperts will not only teach you how to throw an axe, but also how to play some fun and competitive games as well! Unleash your inner Viking or Lumberjack at 3016 West 57th Street in Sioux Falls. You can find out more on their website jjsaxes.com.
Get to know other interesting people from around KELOLAND by checking out some of our other Across the Table segments!
Across The Table with Jeff Carlson and Tom Junck
Across The Table with Alan Spektor
Across The Table with Nick Magera
Across The Table with Paul Hollister
Across The Table with Dave Mickelson
Across The Table with Keith Loy
Across The Table with Jeff Jorgensen
Across The Table with Joey Rotert
Across The Table with Doug Johnson
Across The Table with Austin Vanderzee
Across The Table with Kristin Hoefert-Redlinger
Across The Table with Shawn & Michelle Poe
Across The Table with Alan Turner
Across The Table with Michelle Trent
Across The Table with Matt Pepper
Across The Table with Ryan Oaks
Across The Table with Walker Duehr
Across The Table with Carla White
Across The Table with Doug & Vicki Olson
Across The Table with Derek Domangue
Across The Table with Matt Grimlie & Peter Siegling
Across The Table with Jon Brown
Across The Table with Laurel Ketelhut
Across The Table with Adam and Tara Balding