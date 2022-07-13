

One of our favorite things about working out is getting to try new things. We don’t always love every fitness class, but variety definitely helps keep us coming back for more.



That’s definitely what Annie Mello was thinking when she and her husband moved here from L.A. to open their second gym and decided to include a wide variety of fitness options.



And if that wasn’t enough to keep her active, she is also a mom to three-and-a-half year old twins. Ashley Thompson recently sat down with her Across the Table at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars to learn how she balances it all, and hopefully get a few tips.

Behind the scenes with Annie Mello and Ashley Thompson at JJ’s Wine, Sprits & Cigars

At JJ’s they like to say they provide an enhanced adult beverage experience and we think that’s just perfect to sum up the great food and drink and the great people you’ll run into at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars.

They’re located at 3000 west 57th Street in Sioux Falls. You can find out more about their specials and events, by checking out their website at JJsWine.com.



JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars is pleased to be hosting a CPM Community event tonight (July 13). It’s Wine Down Yoga under the tent at JJ’s.



The sun salutations and downward dogs begin at 6 o’clock, so come early and grab a spot under the big tent in the parking lot at 5:45 PM.



The 30-minute Vinyasa Yoga session starts at six and you’re invited to find your zen and continue that good feeling with a glass of wine.

Get to know other interesting people from around KELOLAND by checking out some of our other Across the Table segments!

Across the Table with Josh Aberson

Across the Table with Steve Sarbacker

Across the Table with Ivy Oland

Across the Table with Erin Wiswall

Across the Table with Andrea Carstensen

Across the Table with Janean Michalov

Across the Table with John Meyer

Across the Table with Marcella Prokop

Across the Table with Mark Blackburn

Across the Table with Seth Pearman

Across the Table with Beth Ormseth

Across the Table with Becka Burger

Across the Table with Nancy and Bruce Halverson

Across the table with Lindsay Harris

Across the Table with Jon Thum

Across the Table with Dr. Charles Chima

Across the Table with April Meyerink

Across the Table with Tom Slattery

Across the Table with Brad Palmer

Across the Table with Sue Aguilar

Across the Table with Darrin Smith

Across the Table with Sheila Hazard