It’s been nearly a year since Angela Kennecke signed off the air at the KELOLAND News desk and stepped down from her role as one of South Dakota’s first female news anchors.



After more than 30 years bringing the news to the people of KELOLAND, she felt a new calling to take a stronger role at the helm of Emily’s Hope, the charity she founded following the death of her daughter Emily that was the result of a Fentanyl overdose.

Angela and KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson have kept in close contact since then and she was very excited to catch up with her at JJ’s Wine Spirits and Cigars to find out more about how her life has change since leaving the spotlight of KELOLAND News in favor of shining a new light on the problem of opioid addiction in KELOLAND.

At JJ’s they like to say they provide “an enhanced adult beverage experience” and we think that’s just perfect to sum up the great food and drinks and the great people you’ll run into at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars.



They’re located at 3000 West 57th Street in Sioux Falls. you can find out more about their specials and events, by checking out their website at JJsWine.com.

Be sure and stop by JJ’s on Tuesdays this summer when JJ’s is rolling out, “Cocktails and Cars.”



That’s right, JJ’s is inviting ANYONE with a classic, custom or otherwise bad-ass truck, car or motorcycle that you want to show off!



They will be showcasing these vehicles EVERY Tuesday through the Summer from 6pm to 8pm in the North parking lot of JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars.



This is your chance to walk around and checkout some cool cars, have a cocktail and listen to live music from 6 PM to 8 PM.