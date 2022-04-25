Most kids dream of being a doctor, a firefighter, or a teacher. Today’s Across the Table guest actually thought she would be a mortician.



Yet, after a harp scholarship brought her to Augustana, that dream got buried and she found herself in banking instead. And while her career path has had a detour or two, the one constant has been her love of the Sioux Falls community and the people who live here. But that’s only the beginning of Andrea Carstensen’s story, which Ashley Thompson found out recently when they sat down together at JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars.

Behind the scenes: Andrea Carstensen and Ashley Thompson at JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars

