Addiction touches every person’s life in one way or another. And anyone who has struggled with addiction can tell you, it’s no easy addiction to break.



Especially when you’re facing recovery alone. Thankfully, there are people in communities across KELOLAND working to help make recovery easier.



KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson recently sat down with Tallgrass Recovery & Sober Living’s Development Manager, Amanda Schofield, to find out what calls her to help those in recovery.

At JJ’s they like to say they provide “an enhanced adult beverage experience” and we think that’s just perfect to sum up the great food and drink and the great people you’ll run into at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars.



They’re located at 3000 west 57th Street in Sioux Falls. you can find out more about their specials and events, by checking out their website at JJsWine.com.

And don’t forget that you can still play “Find the Queen of Hearts” game of chance at JJ’s. The weekly game benefits Dakota Dachshund Rescue and Ronald McDonald Charities of South Dakota.



The current jackpot is $22,185! Tickets are on sale online at JJsWine.com. You can also stop into JJ’s Bar to purchase tickets for your chance to win. Weekly Drawings take place at JJ’s Bar every Tuesday at 7:11 PM.