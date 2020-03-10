Across the Table with Alex Halbach

When you think of the life of a successful business attorney what do you think of? Fast paced? Stressful environments? All work and little play? Well while it is true that it is a lot of hard work, Alex Halbach says that using his skills and experience to serve not 1 but 5 local nonprofits boards is just one of the things that excites him about working here in our community. Ashley Thompson recently chatted more about his life and love for the community over a glass of wine at Wine Time.

Be sure and stop by Wine Time on Main the next time you’re in downtown Sioux Falls. They’re located at 330 S Main Avenue in the Washington Square Building across the street from the Washington Pavilion. They are open at 3 PM Monday through Saturday. Whether you enjoy a crisp Sauvignon Blanc or a deep, full-bodied Cabernet–It’s always wine time on Main!

SPECIALS: Wine Time on Main has Happy Hour from 3 until 6 PM Monday through Friday. And on Tuesdays you’ll receive half off selected bottles of wine. Now that’s reason enough to be happy! When you stop by, be sure and tell them you saw this segment on KELOLAND Living.

For more information check their website – www.winetimeonmain.com.