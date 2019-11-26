Across The Table with Abby Bischoff

1  of  18
When Abby Bischoff combined her love of photography with her small town farming roots by taking photos of abandoned structures across South Dakota, she quickly grew a viral following. Within the first 10 days of posting her first abandoned photos, she had over 25,000 fans and she has continued to grow that, while also working as the executive director of the Stockyards Ag Experience. Ashley Thompson recently sat down with Abby to learn more about her passions, including the importance of rocking a bold lip color.

Who would you like us to sit down with? What questions would you like us to ask? Go ahead and send us an email to kelolandliving@keloland.com. Or message us through Facebook or Twitter. You can even give us a call with your suggestions at 605-336-1100. 

