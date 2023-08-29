When you hear the back-story behind today’s Across the Table Guest, you’ll be in for some surprises.



That’s because Virg Christoffells went to barber college even though his mother always cut his hair growing up.



But that’s only the beginning of the story that led him to open what was likely South Dakota’s very first hair restoration business. And it wasn’t just for men, either. We had a very interesting conversation recently at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars. Virg even explained all of the interested detours along his career path that go far beyond just being “the hair guy”.

JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars is Sioux Falls’ premier adult beverage retailer for 25 years! Offering the widest selection of premium wine, spirits and beer in the region.



They’re located at 3000 West 57th Street in Sioux Falls. You can find out more about their specials and events by checking out their website at JJsWine.com.



With JJ’s free VIP Rewards program you are always guaranteed the best value for your dollar when shopping for your favorite brands.



Visit jjswine.com for more information or just stop in and see why JJ’s is at the top of Sioux Falls local-best-list every year and also ranked in the top-20 of adult beverage retailers across the country.