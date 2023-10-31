If you’re a faithful KLL viewer, you know a few things to be true: Every Tuesday for more than 5 years, we introduce you to a KELOLAND community member we think you should know as we sit down across the table from them. You know that our sponsor of across the table is JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars, and we’re always thankful to sit down with them.



One thing you probably also know from watching our show is that we’ve always stressed the importance of donating blood to help save a life. These three things led our team of production witches to wonder, “What do you get when you combine all three?”



We recently found out just what they planned along with JJ’s owner Tom Slattery when we paid him a visit in our “Barbie & Ken: Best in the West” looks, where he whipped us up a spooky, blood bag-themed cocktail and mocktail that was so good that even the undead want a sip.

JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars is Sioux Falls’ premier adult beverage retailer with the widest selection of premium wine, beer and of course the all-important spirits in the region.



They’re located at 3000 west 57th Street in Sioux Falls.



With JJ’s free VIP Rewards program you’re always guaranteed the best value for your dollar when shopping for your favorite brands.



Visit jjswine.com for more information or just stop in and see why JJ’s is at the top of Sioux Falls local-best-list every year and also ranked in the top-20 of adult-beverage retailers across the country.