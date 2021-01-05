Across the Table: Bob and Cathy Novak

Today is Tuesday and you know what that means: It’s time to sit down Across the Table from some of the cool people in KELOLAND.



And two of the coolest are the owners of Wine Time on Main where we gather each week to get the inside scoop on the lives of KELOLAND’s most interesting people.



Today, we couldn’t be more excited to sit down with Bob and Cathy Novak who turned their wine hobby into a thriving business in downtown Sioux Falls.

Wine Time on Main is continuing to take steps to protect your health and maintain social distancing. They are now open from 4 PM until 10 PM Tuesdays through Saturday. You’ll find them in downtown Sioux Falls at 330 S Main Avenue in the Washington Square Building across the street from the Washington Pavilion.



Join them for Happy Hour from four until six Tuesday through Friday. Wine Time on Main also has a complete list of wines available for Off Sales. You’ll find that on their website at WineTimeOnMain.com. Just place your order online and it will be available for curbside pick-up.