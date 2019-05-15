KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

You can watch KELOLAND Living online everyday Monday -Friday when we broadcast at 2pm CT.  Click the Watch Live button and don't miss an episode!

Across The Table With V.J. Smith

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELOLAND_Living__Across_the_Table_with_B_0_20190402201219

Today we sat down Across the Table with a man that was once a popular face on the South Dakota State University campus and native of Erueka, South Dakota. V.J. Smith now spends his days traveling around the country to give motivational speeches, and writing best-selling books. 

Who would you like us to sit down with? What questions would you like us to ask? Go ahead and send us an email to KELOLAND Living at keloland.com or message us through Facebook or Twitter. You can even give us a call with your suggestions at 605-336-1100. Be sure and tune in next Tuesday to see who we’ll be sitting down with next.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don’t Miss!

KELOLAND Racing Challenge

Holiday Vacations Tour Northern California

Holiday Vacations Tour Swiss Alps