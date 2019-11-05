KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

You can watch KELOLAND Living online everyday Monday -Friday when we broadcast at 2pm CT.  Click the Watch Live button and don't miss an episode!

Across The Table with the Hegg brothers

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

Whether you recognize them from their 9-piece horn band, “Spooncat!”, have been lucky enough to attend one of their “Holiday Jam” events, or simply caught the duo at a local restaurant or bar, there’s no doubt you won’t forget them. Which is why we were so pleased to get them off stage and have the Hegg brothers sit down Across the Table.

Who would you like us to sit down with? What questions would you like us to ask? Go ahead and send us an email to kelolandliving@keloland.com. Or message us through Facebook or Twitter. You can even give us a call with your suggestions at 605-336-1100. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Contests

Price Is Right Live
Gifts Galore!
Vegas Classified
Vegas Classified Sweepstakes
Mel Robbins Trip
Win A Trip To See Mel Robbins!

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Enter the Vegas Experience Contest!
Win A Vegas Experience!
Enter Gifts Galore!

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests