KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

You can watch KELOLAND Living online everyday Monday -Friday when we broadcast at 2pm CT.  Click the Watch Live button and don't miss an episode!

Across The Table With Steve Hildebrand

KELOLAND Living

by:

Posted: / Updated:
across the table_1548351014442.PNG.jpg

Grab a cup of coffee, tea, or your favorite beverage, and join us for Across The Table. We’re starting off this weekly segment with the host of it all for the next 13 weeks, Steve Hildebrand with Josiah’s Coffee House and Cafe in downtown Sioux Falls.

Who would you like us to sit down with? What questions would you like us to ask? Go ahead and send us an email to kelolandliving@keloland.com. Or message us through Facebook or Twitter. You can even give us a call with your suggestions at 605-336-1100. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter Gifts Galore!

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss