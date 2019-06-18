Across The Table with Sheila Gestring

She started out on a career path headed toward becoming a CPA, only a car accident detoured her plans. Only that detour eventually led her to her seat at the helm of one of the state’s two major universities. We’re sitting down across the table from University of South Dakota president Sheila Gestring today and find out why here you just might run into her at the Zesto in Pierre.

