Across The Table with Rebekah Scott

We recently sat down at Wine Time on Main with Rebekah Scott to learn more about her and how this stay-at-home mom turned something she loves, into a career.

Be sure and stop by Wine Time on Main the next time you’re in downtown Sioux Falls. They’re located at 330 S Main Avenue in the Washington Square Building across the street from the Washington Pavilion. They are open at 3 PM Monday through Saturday.

Wine Time on Main has Happy Hour from 3 until 6 PM Monday through Friday. On Tuesday’s you’ll receive half off selected bottles of wine. When you stop by, be sure and tell them you saw this segment on KELOLAND Living.

