Across The Table with Natalie Eisenberg

SIOUX FALLS, SD (AP) — Grab a cup of coffee, tea, or your favorite beverage, and join us for Across The Table at Josiah’s Coffee House and Cafe. When you think of the tech industry, chances are you think of cutting edge ideas, new inventions, and genius beyond our imagination. It’s natural to assume tech companies embrace new and different ways of doing things. Only when it comes to the CEO’s office, there aren’t a lot of women behind the desk. Which is whay it may come as a surprise to you that the woman we are sitting down Across the Table from today spends her 9 to 5 in that very seat. As CEO of Click Rain in Sioux Falls, Natalie Eisenberg provides some interesting coffee talk.

Who would you like us to sit down with? What questions would you like us to ask? Go ahead and send us an email to kelolandliving@keloland.com. Or message us through Facebook or Twitter. You can even give us a call with your suggestions at 605-336-1100. 

