Across the Table with Local Romance Author Amy Daws

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

The woman you are about to meet in today’s Across the Table segment has many talents. She’s been a regular KELOLAND Living guest, sharing both her romance novels with us and her mad charcuterie skills. But that’s only the beginning of what makes Amy Daws such an interesting guest. To find out more, Brittany Kay recently sat down with her Across the Table.

Who would you like us to sit down with? What questions would you like us to ask? Go ahead and send us an email to kelolandliving@keloland.com. Or message us through Facebook or Twitter. You can even give us a call with your suggestions at 605-336-1100.