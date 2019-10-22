Across the Table with Lisa and Miles Beacom

Premier Bankcard CEO Miles Beacom and his wife Lisa believe in doing everything they can for the betterment of our community. Ashley Thompson recently sat down with them Across the Table to learn everything from how they met, to who calls the shots, to why they love the KELOLAND community.

Every week Josiah’s tempts your tastebuds with a special treat, whether it’s their homemade pies and cheesecakes or a handcrafted sandwich featuring garden veggies, or a cup of soup. Josiah’s delicious breakfasts are also a great way to start your day. Be sure and check out Josiah’s this week, tell them KELOLAND Living sent you for a special treat!

Who would you like us to sit down with? What questions would you like us to ask? Go ahead and send us an email to kelolandliving@keloland.com. Or message us through Facebook or Twitter. You can even give us a call with your suggestions at 605-336-1100.

Josiah’s Coffeehouse, Cafe & Bakery

101 West 12th Street

(605) 759-8255

Facebook: @Josiah’sCoffee