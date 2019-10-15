Across The Table with Kevin Miles

Grab a cup of coffee, tea, or your favorite beverage, and join us for Across The Table at Josiah’s Coffee House and Cafe where we are sitting down this week with Kevin Miles who has taken a couple of forks in his career path, from mission work in Mexico to campus ministry in Sioux Falls. He even helped raise money to renovate St Joseph Cathedral. There’s been yet another fork in his journey which is where our paths crossed.

Who would you like us to sit down with? What questions would you like us to ask? Go ahead and send us an email to kelolandliving@keloland.com. Or message us through Facebook or Twitter. You can even give us a call with your suggestions at 605-336-1100.