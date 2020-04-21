Across The Table with Kendra Brouwer

Kendra Brouwer has been practicing yoga since her high school days and her vision to have a place to teach and practice led her to opening KOSHA Yoga School. Her journey with yoga and healing didn’t stop there. We sat down with her Across The Table at Wine Time on Main to learn more about her and how life took a turn after being diagnosed with breast cancer but as you’ll see, her positive attitude and bright personality is still shining.

