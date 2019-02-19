Across The Table With Jo Hausman

Grab a cup of coffee, tea, or your favorite beverage, and join us for Across The Table at Josiah’s Coffee House and Cafe. This week we are introducing you to Jo Hausman. She is a motivational speaker who has taken the tragic events in her own life and turned them into a career.

