He’s got a PhD, loves the game of soccer and despite what you might think, he is not responsible for whether the sun shines or it rains or snows. On today’s Across the Table we chat with KELOLAND’s Chief Meteorologist, Jay Trobec.

Who would you like us to sit down with? What questions would you like us to ask? Go ahead and send us an email to kelolandliving@keloland.com. Or message us through Facebook or Twitter. You can even give us a call with your suggestions at 605-336-1100.