KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

You can watch KELOLAND Living online everyday Monday -Friday when we broadcast at 2pm CT.  Click the Watch Live button and don't miss an episode!

Across The Table with Jay Huizenga

Lifestyle

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s not often that you get to put your boss on the hot seat. It’s usually the other way around. But that’s exactly what we got to do in this week’s Across the Table Segment. It was nice to find out a little more about the person who has the job of overseeing the number one station in the country’s largest geographical television market. We’re sitting down Across the Table with General Manager, Jay Huizenga. 

Who would you like us to sit down with? What questions would you like us to ask? Go ahead and send us an email to kelolandliving@keloland.com. Or message us through Facebook or Twitter. You can even give us a call with your suggestions at 605-336-1100. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don’t Miss!

KELOLAND Racing Challenge

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour

Holiday Vacations Tour Northern California

Holiday Vacations Tour Swiss Alps