Across The Table with Jacob Logue

When you walk through the front doors of Josiah’s Coffeehouse, Cafe & Bakery in downtown Sioux Falls, you are instantly flooded with the amazing smells of coffee and delicious food. Only there’s one thing that makes Josiah’s stand out more than other coffee shops in town.. and that’s the friendly smile and service you’re instantly greeted with. Jacob Logue is one of those familiar faces we’re sure you’ve encountered at Josiah’s. We sat down across the table to find out more about the guy behind the counter and learn why he loves serving up coffee and tasty treats every day.

THIS WEEK’S SPECIAL: This week Josiah’s is tempting your tastebuds with Cherry Rhubarb Crisp, served with a generous scoop of Stensland Farmhouse Vanilla Ice Cream. Be sure to stop by Josiah’s this week to taste it for yourself!

Who would you like us to sit down with? What questions would you like us to ask? Go ahead and send us an email to KELOLAND Living at keloland.com or message us through Facebook or Twitter. You can even give us a call with your suggestions at 605-336-1100. Be sure and tune in next Tuesday to see who we’ll be sitting down with next.

Josiah’s Coffeehouse, Cafe & Bakery

101 West 12th Street

(605) 759-8255

Facebook: @Josiah’sCoffee