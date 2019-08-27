Across The Table with Harriet Yocum

The woman we are sitting down with for today’s Across the table left the corporate world to do what she does best: volunteering and leading area non-profits to success. Not just one or two organizations. In fact, Harriet Yocum is involved with more than a half dozen organizations in Sioux Falls.

Who would you like us to sit down with? What questions would you like us to ask? Go ahead and send us an email to kelolandliving@keloland.com. Or message us through Facebook or Twitter. You can even give us a call with your suggestions at 605-336-1100.