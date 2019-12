In today’s Across the Table segment, we’re sitting down with former KELOLAND Living co-host Gary Weckwerth, to find out what he’s been up to lately and where he’s been doing it.

Who would you like us to sit down with? What questions would you like us to ask? Go ahead and send us an email to kelolandliving@keloland.com. Or message us through Facebook or Twitter. You can even give us a call with your suggestions at 605-336-1100.