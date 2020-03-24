Across The Table with Eric McDonald

We sat down to enjoy a glass of wine with Eric McDonald, prior CEO of DocuTap, at Wine Time on Main to hear more about why giving back is now so important to him and what he’s been doing since he retired.

In support of the nation’s efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, Wine Time on Main has changed its business hours. They are now open beginning at 4 PM Tuesdays through Saturday. You’ll find them in downtown Sioux Falls at 330 S Main Avenue in the Washington Square Building across the street from the Washington Pavilion. They are open and ready to serve customers, following all CDC, City and State guidelines.

Wine Time on Main has Happy Hour from 4 until 7 PM Tuesdays through Friday. Wine Time on Main has also implemented online wine and champagne ordering for carry-out. Their website is winetimeonmain.com. Just give them a call at 937-9595 if you have any questions. When you stop by, be sure and tell them you saw this segment on KELOLAND Living.