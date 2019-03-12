Across The Table With Dr. Vance Thompson

Grab a cup of coffee, tea, or your favorite beverage, and join us for Across The Table at Josiah’s Coffee House and Cafe. We have a type of Cinderella story for you today: It involves a kid from Gregory South Dakota who today serves as the head of a world-class eye surgery practice that includes four eye clinics around the country, 14 medically-trained vision care specialists, and tens of thousands of successful vision correction surgeries. Only this is no fairy tale, it is the very real-life experience of Dr. Vance Thompson.

