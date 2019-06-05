Across The Table with Cade Thompson

What first began as an unusual ability to harmonize while singing as a toddler, quickly developed into an affinity for music, including the piano, guitar and drum lessons. But that was only the beginning of the journey for Cade Thompson, a Contemporary Christian Music artist who has been playing at music festivals and making a music video even before graduating from Roosevelt High School just last month. So before he makes his big jump to Nashville, we invited him to sit down with me Across the Table to find out more.

Who would you like us to sit down with? What questions would you like us to ask? Go ahead and send us an email to KELOLAND Living at keloland.com or message us through Facebook or Twitter. You can even give us a call with your suggestions at 605-336-1100. Be sure and tune in next Tuesday to see who we’ll be sitting down with next.