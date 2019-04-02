Across The Table With Bryan Kouri

Grab a cup of coffee, tea, or your favorite beverage, and join us for Across The Table at Josiah’s Coffee House and Cafe. What really shows the true character of a person is how they respond when life doesn’t go exactly as planned. The man you are about to meet in today’s Across the Table segment learned that life lesson first-hand. When faced with one of life’s unexpected challenges, Bryan Kouri and his family turned it into an opportunity to teach us all more about what it truly takes to make a great life.

Who would you like us to sit down with? What questions would you like us to ask? Go ahead and send us an email to kelolandliving@keloland.com. Or message us through Facebook or Twitter. You can even give us a call with your suggestions at 605-336-1100.