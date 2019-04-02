KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

You can watch KELOLAND Living online everyday Monday -Friday when we broadcast at 2pm CT.  Click the Watch Live button and don't miss an episode!

Across The Table With Bryan Kouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:
across the table_1550597008890.PNG.jpg

Grab a cup of coffee, tea, or your favorite beverage, and join us for Across The Table at Josiah’s Coffee House and Cafe. What really shows the true character of a person is how they respond when life doesn’t go exactly as planned. The man you are about to meet in today’s Across the Table segment learned that life lesson first-hand. When faced with one of life’s unexpected challenges, Bryan Kouri and his family turned it into an opportunity to teach us all more about what it truly takes to make a great life.

Who would you like us to sit down with? What questions would you like us to ask? Go ahead and send us an email to kelolandliving@keloland.com. Or message us through Facebook or Twitter. You can even give us a call with your suggestions at 605-336-1100. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don’t Miss!

KELOLAND Racing Challenge

Holiday Vacations Tour Northern California

Holiday Vacations Tour Swiss Alps