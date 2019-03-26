Across The Table With Brienne Maner

Grab a cup of coffee, tea, or your favorite beverage, and join us for Across The Table at Josiah’s Coffee House and Cafe. Visit Downtown Sioux Falls: Whether it’s for a bite to eat; a gift for a friend; or simply to catch a local theatre production and there’s a woman you may have never met who’s likely to say “Thank you.” That’s because a large part of Brienne Maner’s job as vice president of Downtown Sioux Falls is to ensure that the city’s center remains a vibrant place to be. Come to think of it, vibrant is a great way to describe Maner herself. See for yourself because today she’s our guest Across the Table.

Who would you like us to sit down with? What questions would you like us to ask? Go ahead and send us an email to kelolandliving@keloland.com. Or message us through Facebook or Twitter. You can even give us a call with your suggestions at 605-336-1100.