When it comes to moving your life to a different state, let alone a different country, you really never know what to expect and sometimes creating a new life in a new place can be difficult. We sit down across the table with Anastasia Duin of Peachy’s Fashions to learn more about her transition from Russia to KELOLAND and how she developed not one, but two businesses from her passions for jewelry and interior design.

