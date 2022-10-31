Forest Home Cemetery is one of 16 abandoned cemeteries in Minnehaha County. According to state law, a cemetery is deemed abandoned if no burial of a human body has taken place for five years and the property is not maintained.

Located on the West side of town in what would appear to be an ordinary KELOLAND neighborhood, Forest Home Cemetery is the final resting place of Reuben W. Hayward. Or is it?

Reuben W Hayward and Family courtesy of findagrave.com

Reuben Walter Hayward makes a few appearances in the United States Federal Census data. In 1860 he is documented as a 17-year-old farm laborer in Vermont. Of course, it’s just one short year later that will bring the Civil War into the lives of many Americans.

United States Federal Census 1860 data courtesy of HeritageQuest

Reuben Walter Hayward enlisted in the 1st Regiment, Vermont Calvery, Company E on November 11th, 1961, according to documentation from the US National Park Service. However, he remains mislabeled as a Confederate soldier in United States Federal Census due to what is most likely simply misread handwriting. In the 1890 Veterans Schedules of the U.S. Federal Census, he is listed as Reubin W Sayward, a veteran of the 1st Virginia Cavalry, Company E.

United States Federal Census 1890 Veterans Schedule data courtesy of HeritageQuest

Copy of actual documentation of 1890 Veterans Schedules of the U.S. Federal Census

Reuben Hayward then made his way to The Dakota Territories with his first wife, Lucretia Hayward. According to USD Provost, Vice President for Academic Affairs, and History Professor, Kurt Hackemer, there was a strong correlation between intense combat experience during the Civil War and the veterans who came West. He says that while only a little over 8% of Civil War veterans were in units that saw heavy combat across the country, that 21 to 22% of those who came to Dakota Territory were Veterans of these high intensity combat units. You can learn more about this connection in an article written by Dr. Hackemer titled, “Wartime Trauma and the Lure of the Frontier: Civil War Veterans in Dakota Territory,” The Journal of Military History, 81:1 (January 2017): 75-103.

Unfortunately, there aren’t any other Census Data records showing Reuben W. Hayward to live in South Dakota as the 1890 Census for South Dakota was destroyed in a fire.

Reuben W Hayward’s grave at Forest Home Cemetery in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

It is said that Hayward captured twice, wounded twice, and escaped twice. He was in both the battle of Winchester, and the battle of Gettysburg. He served until 1865, then returned to Vermont to farm.



After moving west, Hayward farmed 120 acres near Sioux Falls for about 20 years.



His earlier grave marker inscription read: “It’s hard to break the tender cord when love has bound the heart”.

In speaking with who are now his neighbors in the homes that surround his final resting place, many questions still remain. One neighbor said that rumor has it the body isn’t still in the grave. Another neighbor noted that when they first moved to the area, it was a bed spring that marked his grave.

Yet even though he now (may) rest in what is officially an abandoned cemetery, his neighbors join him every year on Veteran’s Day to play “Taps” and share their appreciation for his service.