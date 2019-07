There are as many reasons to vote as there are voters. Many people vote because they are for or against an issue or candidate. Still, others just want to have a say in decisions being made that affect them and their community. No matter which side of the ballot you are on, you can’t vote if you aren’t registered. AARP South Dakota encourages everyone to get involved in the political process and has resources to help educate you.

