AARP South Dakota: Resources and tools to help manage and make money last

Erik Gaikowski is the state director with AARP South Dakota and he knows that financial Security is important at every age – regardless of whether you are hoping to spend, save or splurge after retirement. He’s joining us today to tell us more about AARP’s resources and tools to help you manage your money and make it last.

Whether you’re looking for a job to fill your free time in retirement, or just want to be able to put a little more money away for your future plans, AARP South Dakota has lots of online job resources and information about making the most of social security, it’s all just a click away on AARP’s website. If you want to know more about the resources AARP South Dakota has to offer or need information on how to become a member? Simply call 866-542-8172 or head online to aarp.org/sd.