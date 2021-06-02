AARP South Dakota piloting partnership with America Walks

Erik Gaikowski is the State Director for AARP South Dakota and Mary Michaels is the Public Health Prevention Coordinator for Live Well Sioux Falls. Mary is also serving as a mentor of the state’s Walking College Fellows. They’re here to tell us more about why South Dakota is one of three states nationwide which is piloting a partnership with America Walks to hold a state walking college to train people to help communities improve walkability and pedestrian safety.

