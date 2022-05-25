Whether they were a soccer star in high school or college, or have only watched from the sidelines, the women taking the field next month as part of the Sioux Falls City Football Club will be breaking down barriers and breaking records. That’s because the team will be the first of its kind in South Dakota.



Erik Gaikowski is the State Director for AARP South Dakota; and Melissa Nelson and Emily Thomas are the co-owners of Sioux Falls City Football club.



They joined us to tell us more about the club and how you can support them in their inaugural season.

Erik Gaikowski, Melissa Nelson and Emily Thomas join Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set

And don’t forget to get your tickets now for “Night at the Pitch”. Just head online to Join us June 24 at the Soccer Pitch. “Night at the Pitch” is being held Friday June 24th and the game begins at 6 PM at Bob Young Field.