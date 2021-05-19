AARP South Dakota and the Helpline Center pilot program to care for caregivers

When faced with a serious diagnosis, patients are often overwhelmed by the emotional and physical turmoil. In most cases, the person who finds themselves in the role of caregiver is often a spouse, a partner, a parent or an adult child. Caregivers are tasked with the important role of providing support and encouragement for the patients, as well as for themselves.

Yet, as our next guests know, self care is too often at the bottom of the priority list for caregivers and AARP South Dakota and the 211 Helpline Center are taking part in a pilot project to change that.



Erik Gaikowski is the state director for AARP South Dakota and Betsy Schuster is the Vice President of Program Development with the Helpline Center. They’re here to tell us more about the new partnership and how it can benefit KELOLAND caregivers.

Want to know more about the resources available to caregivers of adults in South Dakota? Simply call 866-542-8172 or head online to AARP.org/SD. You can also call the Helpline Center at 211 or reach out to them online at helplinecenter.org online to find out more.