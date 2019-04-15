AARP South Dakota advice for protecting yourself from tax scams

By midnight tonight, nearly all of us will have put a stamp on the envelope or hit the send button to file our Federal income tax returns. It’s the time of year when we all go digging through stacks of mail or into file folders to gather sensitive, personal and financial documents. It’s what you do once you no longer need those forms from past years that open you up to possible tax fraud or identity theft. AARP South Dakota shares advice on how we can best protect ourselves.

AARP South Dakota is hosting varius free shredding events arund the state to help individuals properly shred their documents.

AARP South Dakota

1-877-542-8172

aarp.org/SD