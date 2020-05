Erik Gaikowski, the state director of AARP, is joining us via Live Zoom today to explain how casting your ballot by mail is the safest option for voting this year.

AARP South Dakota is always ready to answer your questions. You can reach them toll-free at 866-542-8172 or online at aarp.org/sdaarp. AARP wants all citizens to protect their health and protect their vote. Remember, your absentee ballot must be mailed before June 2nd.