AARP serves South Dakota through 5 Community Challenge Grants

People who live in KELOLAND often cite the quality of life, the people, and the wonderful opportunities as reasons they choose to stay here. Supporting those elements of a good life and a livable community is the mission of AARP’s Community Challenge Grants. Put simply, AARP wants to do all it can to help communities become great places to live for people of all ages. And AARP isn’t letting a pandemic stop them from achieving that mission. Erik Gaikowski, the state director for AARP South Dakota, and Jennifer Moos, a member of the Day County Conservation District Recycling Team that was awarded a Community Challenge Grant, tell us more about how Community Challenge Grants are making a great quality of life in KELOLAND, even better.

AARP hosts the Community Challenge grant program each year and it’s open to community teams of every size. Start thinking now about the needs of your community and how you and a team could make a difference. To find out more about the application process, go online to AARP.org forward slash Community Challenge. You can also give AARP a call toll free at 1-866-542-8172.